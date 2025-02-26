Watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: Live streams for Copa del Rey semi-final

Watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid as the two sides clash in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final on Wednesday night, February 26.

The game is free to watch in Spain, and we'll bring you all the information you need to watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid live streams wherever you are in the world.

Key information

• Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

• Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Kick-off time: 9.30pm CET / 8.30pm GMT / 3.30pm ET

• Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Venue: Reale Arena, San Sebastián

• Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid FREE Stream: RTVE Play (Spain), L'Equipe (France)

• Other streams: Premier Sports (UK) | ESPN+ (US)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid for FREE

You can watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid for FREE in certain countries, including the host country of Spain where it's being shown by the public broadcaster RTVE.

You can watch Sociedad vs Madrid on the main TV channel La 1, or you can watch online through the RTVE Play streaming platform. You need to create an account but it's free to use.

There's also free coverage in France thanks to La Chaîne L'Equipe, which you can watch through the L'Equipe website or one of the free streaming platforms in France, such as TF1 or Molotov.

These services are all geo-restricted, so you'll need a VPN if you want to watch Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid while travelling abroad – more on that below.

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid from anywhere

Out of the country when Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar loves NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee and 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid in the UK

In the UK, Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid is being shown on Premier Sports. You can add Premier Sports to your existing TV package with Sky or Virgin, or you can take out a streaming subscription for £15.99 a month.

Watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid in the US

Fans in the US can watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid on the ESPN+ streaming platform, which is the home of Spanish soccer in the US.

ESPN+ subscriptions cost $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year.