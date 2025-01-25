Is Southampton vs Newcastle on TV? Live streams for Premier League match

Watch Southampton vs Newcastle today as the Premier League's bottom side look to pull off an upset against the high-flying Magpies, whose excellent run of results was brought to an emphatic end with a 4-1 loss to Bournemouth last time out.

Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Southampton vs Newcastle live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Key information

• Southampton vs Newcastle date: Saturday, 25 January 2025

• Southampton vs Newcastle kick-off time: 3pm GMT / 10am ET

• Southampton vs Newcastle venue: St Mary's Stadium, Southampton

• Southampton vs Newcastle TV & Streaming: Peacock (US) | Fubo (Canada) | Optus (Australia)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Is Southampton vs Newcastle on TV in the UK?

Unfortunately, there will be no Southampton vs Newcastle live stream or TV coverage in the UK as this fixture is subject to the 3pm Saturday blackout.

Sky Sports (128), TNT Sports (52) and Amazon Prime Video (20) have 200 televised matches between them this season, but Southampton vs Newcastle isn't one of them.

► The Saturday 3pm blackout: Why aren't all Premier Leagues games broadcast on television in the UK?

Watch Southampton v Newcastle in the US

Fans in the US can watch Southampton vs Newcastle on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

Peacock subscriptions start at $7.99 a month and you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan.

How to watch Southampton vs Newcastle from anywhere

Away from home when Southampton vs Newcastle is on? Fear not, a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Southampton vs Newcastle streams globally

► How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25

Can I watch Southampton vs Newcastle in Canada? Canadians can watch Southampton vs Newcastle on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada. Prices start from $24.99 a month.

Can I watch Southampton vs Newcastle in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Southampton vs Newcastle on Optus Sport, which shows all Premier League games live. A monthly subscription costs $24.99/month.

Can I watch Southampton vs Newcastle live in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Southampton vs Newcastle on Sky Sport Now. Subscriptions cost $49.99 a month.