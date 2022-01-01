Watford v Tottenham Hotspur live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Watford v Tottenham Hotspur live stream, Saturday 1 January, 3pm GMT

Tottenham will be looking to return to winning ways when they make the short trip to Watford on New Year’s Day.

Spurs remain unbeaten in the Premier League since Antonio Conte took charge, but they were frustrated in their last match on Tuesday. Their opponents Southampton were reduced to 10 men in the 39th minute when Mohammed Salisu was given his marching orders.

Harry Kane converted the penalty that was awarded for Salisu’s foul on Son Heung-min, and Tottenham were expected to push on and pick up all three points. Instead, they struggled to break down Southampton’s rearguard in the second half and only departed St Mary’s with a 1-1 draw.

Still, the direction of travel under Conte bodes well for Spurs going forward. They have collected 15 points from a possible 21 since the Italian took the reins, and a top-four finish suddenly looks like a realistic objective once more.

Watford took the lead against West Ham last time out, but that proved to be a false dawn as they crashed to a 4-1 defeat. The Hornets have now lost eight of their 10 matches under Claudio Ranieri, who may start to fear for his job if victories continue to prove elusive.

The Hornets remain outside the bottom three for now, but a return of 13 points from 17 games suggests they will struggle to stay in the division unless things improve in the second half of the campaign.

Tottenham will have to make do without Cristian Romero, Steven Bergwijn, Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon. Lucas Moura could come back into the starting XI after beginning the draw with Southampton on the bench.

Watford will be unable to call upon the services of Ismaila Sarr, Ben Foster, Peter Etebo, Kwadwo Baah, Christian Kabasele, Nicolas N'Koulou, Danny Rose and Tom Cleverley.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Saturday 1 January. See below for international broadcast options.

