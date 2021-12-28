Watford v West Ham United live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Watford v West Ham United live stream, Tuesday 28 December, 3pm GMT

Watford will be looking to pull clear of the bottom three when they host West Ham on Tuesday.

Claudio Ranieri's side have not played since December 10 following three postponements in a row due to Covid-19 issues. Watford have therefore had plenty of time for rest and recuperation, although whether they will be fresh or short of match sharpness on Tuesday remains to be seen.

The Hornets lost four matches on the bounce prior to their unexpected break. They have registered two eye-catching victories since Ranieri's appointment, a 5-2 win at Everton and a 4-1 thrashing of Manchester United, but each of their other six games under the Italian have ended in defeat.

Watford are three points above the bottom three at the time of writing, and they will need to find some semblance of consistency if they are to pull clear of trouble.

West Ham also go into this match in disappointing form, having won just one of their last seven encounters. A 3-2 home defeat by Southampton on Sunday knocked David Moyes' men down to sixth spot, and they are now seven points adrift of the top four.

It seems as though West Ham's European exertions have caught up with them, but they remain in a strong position in the Premier League table. Moyes will be keen to get back on track as quickly as possible.

West Ham will have to make do without the injured defensive trio of Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna, while Declan Rice will serve a one-match ban after accumulating five yellow cards.

Watford will be unable to call upon the services of Peter Etebo, Ben Foster, Christian Kabasele, Ismaila Sarr, Nicolas N'Koulou and Kwadwo Baah. Adam Masina and Francisco Sierralta are back in the fold and available for selection after injury.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Tuesday 28 December, and UK viewers can watch live on Amazon Prime Video. See below for international broadcast options.

