Weekend stats: Suarez as dangerous an attacking threat as Man Utd's whole team?
By James Maw
A platter of delicious statistical titbits from Opta.
Man United 0-1 Newcastle
- Newcastle have only won two of their last 22 Premier League games against Manchester United (L15 D5) and Yohan Cabaye has scored in both of these victories.
- Newcastle United have won five of their last six Premier League games (L1).
- Manchester United made only 53 passes in the attacking third, fewer than any other side this weekend.
Crystal Palace 2-0 Cardiff
- Marouane Chamakh scored his third Premier League goal of the season with only his fourth shot on target.
- Cardiff have conceded the first goal of a Premier League game on nine occasions this season – only Fulham (10) have conceded first more often.
- Palace made the most headed clearances 45 than any other Premier League side this weekend.
- Barry Bannan created more chances than any other player in the Premier League this weekend.
Liverpool 4-1 West Ham
- Steven Gerrard has made 6 assists this season; a joint-league-high with Mesut Ozil.
- Martin Skrtel is the second player to score 2 Premier League own goals this season, after Sunderland’s Phil Bardsley.
- The Reds have scored 14 goals from set pieces this season, the most in the top-flight.
- Liverpool’s total of 225 passes in the attacking third was a league high this weekend.
- Luis Suarez made 21 touches in the opposition box, only one fewer than Manchester United managed in total against Newcastle.
- West Ham made 13 blocks this weekend – there were only 65 in total in the Premier League this weekend.
- Philippe Coutinho received more passes than any other Premier League player this weekend (72).
Southampton 1-1 Man City
- Manchester City have not won consecutive away Premier League matches since January, despite playing in 16 away matches in the competition since.
- 58% of City’s crosses reached a team-mate, the best rate in the division this weekend.
- Only 24% of Southampton’s passes were in the attacking third, a lower proportion than any other side this weekend.
Stoke 3-2 Chelsea
- John Obi Mikel collected his first Premier League assist since August 2010, when he made one in a 6-0 hammering of Wigan.
- Chelsea have conceded 3+ goals in consecutive Premier League games for the first time since October 1999.
- Chelsea had six shots on target from outside the box, more than any other side this weekend.
- Stoke had only 11 touches in the opposition box, despite winning the game.
West Brom 0-2 Norwich
- West Brom managed 12 shots on target in this match; the second highest tally that they have had in a Premier League game since the start of 2006-07 (14 v Wolves in Feb 2012).
- The Baggies had 14% of the shots on target in the Premier League this weekend (26 of 186).
- Nathan Redmond has collected an assist in three of his last four Premier League appearances.
- Norwich were the only side not to have a headed shot this weekend.
Sunderland 1-2 Tottenham
- Adam Johnson scored his first league goal of the season with his 23rd attempted shot.
- Sunderland have now scored five own goals this season; at least three more than any other side. The record for most own goals in a single Premier League campaign is eight, set by Leicester City in 2003/04.
- Sunderland have lost 11 points from winning positions this season, more than any other Premier League team.
- Sunderland made only four headed clearances all match - Tottenham's Michael Dawson made more on his own (6).
Fulham 2-0 Aston Villa
- Aston Villa made more passes in the first 30 minutes vs Fulham (105) than they did in 90 minutes in the win at Southampton on Wednesday evening (103).
- Aaron Hughes has only conceded 54 fouls in 192 Premier League appearances for Fulham, one every three and a half games on average – he didn’t concede one vs Villa.
- Dimitar Berbatov has scored with all eight of the penalties he has taken in the Premier League.
- Christian Benteke made 10 flick-ons in this game but only two reached a team-mate.
- John Arne Riise has now had 89 shots for Fulham in the Premier League and has never scored – he had four in this game.
Arsenal 1-1 Everton
- Mesut Ozil has four goals and six assists in 12 Premier League appearances.
- Since August 2011, only Juan Mata (27) and David Silva (26) have assisted more Premier League goals than Theo Walcott (21).
- Arsenal’s 44% possession rate is their fourth lowest in a Premier League game at the Emirates Stadium.
- Arsene Wenger made a triple substitution in the Premier League for the first time since facing Wigan (then managed by current Everton boss Roberto Martinez) in December 2011.
- Arsenal made 24 interceptions this weekend, more than any other Premier League side - Laurent Koscielny alone made 8.
- No player was fouled more than Ross Barkley this weekend (5 times).
