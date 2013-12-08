Weekend stats: Suarez as dangerous an attacking threat as Man Utd's whole team?

Don't forget you can conduct your own analysis of every Premier League match with Stats Zone.

Man United 0-1 Newcastle

Newcastle have only won two of their last 22 Premier League games against Manchester United (L15 D5) and Yohan Cabaye has scored in both of these victories.

Newcastle United have won five of their last six Premier League games (L1).

Manchester United made only 53 passes in the attacking third, fewer than any other side this weekend.

Analyse this match with Stats Zone

Crystal Palace 2-0 Cardiff

Marouane Chamakh scored his third Premier League goal of the season with only his fourth shot on target.

Cardiff have conceded the first goal of a Premier League game on nine occasions this season – only Fulham (10) have conceded first more often.

Palace made the most headed clearances 45 than any other Premier League side this weekend.

Barry Bannan created more chances than any other player in the Premier League this weekend.

Analyse this match with Stats Zone

Liverpool 4-1 West Ham

Steven Gerrard has made 6 assists this season; a joint-league-high with Mesut Ozil.

Martin Skrtel is the second player to score 2 Premier League own goals this season, after Sunderland’s Phil Bardsley.

The Reds have scored 14 goals from set pieces this season, the most in the top-flight.

Liverpool’s total of 225 passes in the attacking third was a league high this weekend.

Luis Suarez made 21 touches in the opposition box, only one fewer than Manchester United managed in total against Newcastle.

West Ham made 13 blocks this weekend – there were only 65 in total in the Premier League this weekend.

Philippe Coutinho received more passes than any other Premier League player this weekend (72).

Analyse this match with Stats Zone

Southampton 1-1 Man City

Manchester City have not won consecutive away Premier League matches since January, despite playing in 16 away matches in the competition since.

58% of City’s crosses reached a team-mate, the best rate in the division this weekend.

Only 24% of Southampton’s passes were in the attacking third, a lower proportion than any other side this weekend.

Analyse this match with Stats Zone

Stoke 3-2 Chelsea

John Obi Mikel collected his first Premier League assist since August 2010, when he made one in a 6-0 hammering of Wigan.

Chelsea have conceded 3+ goals in consecutive Premier League games for the first time since October 1999.

Chelsea had six shots on target from outside the box, more than any other side this weekend.

Stoke had only 11 touches in the opposition box, despite winning the game.

Analyse this match with Stats Zone

West Brom 0-2 Norwich

West Brom managed 12 shots on target in this match; the second highest tally that they have had in a Premier League game since the start of 2006-07 (14 v Wolves in Feb 2012).

The Baggies had 14% of the shots on target in the Premier League this weekend (26 of 186).

Nathan Redmond has collected an assist in three of his last four Premier League appearances.

Norwich were the only side not to have a headed shot this weekend.

Analyse this match with Stats Zone

Sunderland 1-2 Tottenham

Adam Johnson scored his first league goal of the season with his 23rd attempted shot.

Sunderland have now scored five own goals this season; at least three more than any other side. The record for most own goals in a single Premier League campaign is eight, set by Leicester City in 2003/04.

Sunderland have lost 11 points from winning positions this season, more than any other Premier League team.

Sunderland made only four headed clearances all match - Tottenham's Michael Dawson made more on his own (6).

Analyse this match with Stats Zone

Fulham 2-0 Aston Villa

Aston Villa made more passes in the first 30 minutes vs Fulham (105) than they did in 90 minutes in the win at Southampton on Wednesday evening (103).

Aaron Hughes has only conceded 54 fouls in 192 Premier League appearances for Fulham, one every three and a half games on average – he didn’t concede one vs Villa.

Dimitar Berbatov has scored with all eight of the penalties he has taken in the Premier League.

Christian Benteke made 10 flick-ons in this game but only two reached a team-mate.

John Arne Riise has now had 89 shots for Fulham in the Premier League and has never scored – he had four in this game.

Analyse this match with Stats Zone

Arsenal 1-1 Everton

Mesut Ozil has four goals and six assists in 12 Premier League appearances.

Since August 2011, only Juan Mata (27) and David Silva (26) have assisted more Premier League goals than Theo Walcott (21).

Arsenal’s 44% possession rate is their fourth lowest in a Premier League game at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsene Wenger made a triple substitution in the Premier League for the first time since facing Wigan (then managed by current Everton boss Roberto Martinez) in December 2011.

Arsenal made 24 interceptions this weekend, more than any other Premier League side - Laurent Koscielny alone made 8.

No player was fouled more than Ross Barkley this weekend (5 times).

Five things we learned from Arsenal 1-1 Everton

Analyse this match with Stats Zone