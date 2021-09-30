West Ham v Rapid Vienna live stream: How to watch the Europa League from anywhere in the world

West Ham v Rapid Vienna live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 30 September, 8pm BST

Looking for a West Ham v Rapid Vienna live stream? We’ve got you covered with our handy guide.

West Ham will be aiming to build on an excellent start to their Europa League campaign as they host Rapid Vienna at the London Stadium.

David Moyes’ side produced a fine performance in winning 2-0 away to Dinamo Zagreb in their Group H opener. Michail Antonio continued his hot streak by bagging the opener, before Declan Rice’s strike sealed a memorable victory.

It’s been a great start to 2021/22 in all competitions for the Hammers – who would still be unbeaten if not for Mark Noble’s stoppage-time penalty miss against Manchester United (although they did avenge that defeat by knocking United out of the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford three days later).

The visitors finished second in the Austrian Bundesliga last season and are facing English opposition in the Europa League group stage for the second campaign running; they were drawn into the same group as Arsenal in 2020/21.

Rapid team lost their opening group game 1-0 at home to Genk and are on a run of four straight defeats in all competitions. Dietmar Kuhbauer’s team are already 17 matches into their season, having entered Champions League qualifying at the second round stage then come through two rounds of Europa League qualifying.

Moyes may rotate his squad more than he did for the trip to Zagreb, which could see the likes of Alphonse Areola, Craig Dawson and Manuel Lanzini start.

The visitors currently have a number of players out injured, most notably first-choice goalkeeper Richard Strebinger.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK.

