West Ham vs Chelsea live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

West Ham vs Chelsea live stream and match preview, Sunday 20 August, 4.30pm BST

Looking for a West Ham vs Chelsea live stream? We've got you covered. West Ham vs Chelsea is on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

West Ham and Chelsea both started their Premier League seasons with draws, against Bournemouth and Liverpool respectively.

Jarrod Bowen scored a screamer on the south coast to put West Ham into the lead, but Bournemouth fought back with an equaliser. New arrivals seem imminent at West Ham, though, something that will certainly please David Moyes as the pressure mounts following the departure of Declan Rice.

Mauricio Pochettino got off to an encouraging start with life at Chelsea, holding Liverpool to a draw at Stamford Bridge. The visitors started strongly and looked to be running away with it at one point, but Chelsea fought back into the game and finished well themselves.

With Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia since joining the squad, Chelsea are bolstered in midfield and look destined to challenge at the sharp end of the table once more.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

West Ham United have everyone fit and suspension-free to play against Chelsea.

Chelsea have Christopher Nkunku and Wesley Fofana both out with a severe knee injuries, while Armando Broja is out until September. However, Benoit Badiashile and Trevoh Chalobah are at the end of their rehabilitation programmes and could be fit to at least make the bench against West Ham.

Form

West Ham: D

Chelsea: D

Referee

John Brooks will be the referee for West Ham vs Chelsea. His assistants will be Lee Betts and Akil Howson, with Craig Pawson the fourth official. Paul Tierney is the VAR, with Scott Ledger the assistant VAR.

Stadium

West Ham vs Chelsea will be played at the London Stadium in Stratford, London, which has a capacity of 60,000.

Kick-off and channel

West Ham vs Chelsea kick-off is at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 20 August in the UK. The game is on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and TNT Sports are the two main players, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2023/24.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing all 380 games in the season. A fuboTV subscription also lets you watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2023/24 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.