The Premier League 2023/24 season is fast approaching, with the new campaign kicking off on Saturday 12 August.

Treble winners Manchester City will be defending their Premier League for the third consecutive season, and could become the first English side ever to win four top-flight titles in a row.

Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town are the three promoted clubs all looking to cause an impression on the Premier League, too, and will no doubt be eager to see who they'll be starting their respective campaign's against.

But when are the Premier League fixtures for the 2023/24 season released? FourFourTwo details everything you need to know below.

When are the Premier League fixtures for the 2023/24 season released?

The Premier League fixtures for the 2023/24 season will be released on Thursday 15 June at 09:00 BST, with dates for all 380 games the 20 clubs will play announced.

While dates are only provisional, due to UK broadcasters selecting matches for TV, domestic cup competition progression and European commitments all adding to the possibility of slight adjustments, the main bulk of games will be correctly detailed on the release date.

The Premier League has announced that the mid-season break will also return for the 2023/24 season, which will take place between January 13-20. First introduced for 2019/20, the mid-season break has only been implemented once due to disruptions in the past three season, with the Covid-19 pandemic and World Cup 2022 causing fixture congestion.

The Africa Cup of Nations runs from January 13 until February 11, too, meaning the mid-season break will ensure players competing for their countries in the tournament will miss fewer games for their club.

No two rounds in the week between Christmas and New Year will take place within 48 hours of each other either.

In total, games will take place over 34 weekends, with three midweek rounds scheduled in and one lot of fixtures to take place over a Bank Holiday.

With Euro 2024 and the 2024 Copa America both kicking off on Friday 14 June next summer, the Premier League has also announced it will conclude on May 19 in order to allow players more adequate rest periods between the end of the club season and the international fixtures.