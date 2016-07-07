Which Premier League club's matches are on TV most often?

It’s a day almost as feverishly awaited as the release of the fixture list itself: Which games are featured live on the TV? Sky Sports and BT have released their Premier League coverage schedules up to the end of 2017. All 20 clubs are featured, of course – but not entirely equitably.

Arsenal and Manchester United lead the way here with 15 of a possible 20 Premier League games shown before we hit 2018 – three times as many as five of their Premier League rivals.

But those forgotten teams can't draw audiences like on December 10, for instance, which will see fans rooted to their sofas for the Manchester and Merseyside derbies after Arsenal take themselves to Southampton. Tasty.

Unsurprisingly, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City are all featured prominently before the New Year – the latter pair once more than Chelsea, for instance, who share 11 Premier League games on the box with Newcastle and only one more than Leicester.

Down in the contractual-obligation box are five appearances for West Brom, Watford, Stoke, Huddersfield and Swansea – but at least their fans won’t have their Saturday 3pm kick-offs faffed about with...

Live on TV 17/18

Infogram

October

Fri 20 Oct 20:00 West Ham v Brighton Sky

Sat 21 Oct 12:30 Chelsea v Watford Sky

Sat 21 Oct 17:30 Southampton v West Brom BT

Sun 22 Oct 13:30 Everton v Arsenal Sky

Sun 22 Oct 16:00 Tottenham v Liverpool Sky

Sat 28 Oct 12:30 Man United v Tottenham Sky

Sat 28 Oct 17:30 Bournemouth v Chelsea BT

Sun 29 Oct 13:30 Brighton v Southampton Sky

Sun 29 Oct 16:00 Leicester v Everton Sky

16:00 Leicester v Everton Sky Mon 30 Oct 20:00 Burnley v Newcastle Sky

November

Sat 4 Nov 12:30 Stoke v Leicester Sky

Sat 4 Nov 12:30 Stoke v Leicester Sky

Sat 4 Nov 17:30 West Ham v Liverpool BT

Sun 5 Nov 12:00 Tottenham v Crystal Palace BT

Sun 5 Nov 14:15 Man City v Arsenal Sky

Sun 5 Nov 16:30 Chelsea v Man United Sky

Sat 18 Nov 12:30 Arsenal v Tottenham Sky

Sat 18 Nov 17:30 Man United v Newcastle BT

Sun 19 Nov 16:00 Watford v West Ham Sky

Mon 20 Nov 20:00 Brighton v Stoke Sky

Fri 24 Nov 20:00 West Ham v Leicester Sky

Sat 25 Nov 17:30 Liverpool v Chelsea BT

Sun 26 Nov 16:00 Huddersfield v Man City Sky

Tue 28 Nov 20:00 Watford v Man United BT

December

Sat 2 Dec 12:30 Chelsea v Newcastle Sky

Sat 2 Dec 12:30 Chelsea v Newcastle Sky

Sat 2 Dec 17:30 Arsenal v Man United BT

Sun 3 Dec 13:30 Bournemouth v Southampton Sky

Sun 3 Dec 16:00 Man City v West Ham Sky

Sat 9 Dec 12:30 West Ham v Chelsea Sky

Sat 9 Dec 17:30 Newcastle v Leicester BT

Sun 10 Dec 12:00 Southampton v Arsenal BT

Sun 10 Dec 14:15 Liverpool v Everton Sky

Sun 10 Dec 16:30 Man United v Man City Sky

Tue 12 Dec 20:00 Huddersfield v Chelsea BT

Wed 13 Dec 20:00 West Ham v Arsenal BT

Sat 16 Dec 12:30 Leicester v Crystal Palace Sky

Sat 16 Dec 17:30 Man City v Tottenham BT

Sun 17 Dec 14:15 West Brom v Man United Sky

Sun 17 Dec 16:30 Bournemouth v Liverpool Sky

Mon 18 Dec 20:00 Everton v Swansea Sky

Fri 22 Dec 19:45 Arsenal v Liverpool Sky

Sat 23 Dec 12:30 Everton v Chelsea Sky

Sat 23 Dec 17:30 Burnley v Tottenham BT

Sat 23 Dec 19:45 Leicester v Man United Sky

Tue 26 Dec 12:30 Tottenham v Southampton Sky

Tue 26 Dec 17:30 Liverpool v Swansea Sky

Wed 27 Dec 19:45 Newcastle v Man City Sky

Thu 28 Dec 20:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal Sky

Sat 30 Dec 17:30 Man United v Southampton BT

