Who are favourites to win the Premier League title?

Manchester City are the clear favourites to win the Premier League title with most pundits and bookmakers. The reigning champions broke several records on the way to clinching top spot last season and are predicted to repeat the trick once more.

Pep Guardiola’s side have won three of the last four titles, only losing out to a remorseless Liverpool side in the 2019-20 season.

They recovered from that disappointment to lay down a marker, finishing 12 points clear of fierce rivals Manchester United.

Liverpool, whose form completely collapsed midway through the season, ended strongly to take third ahead of Chelsea and Leicester City. But Man City were deserving champions, demonstrating their quality with an exceptional run of 15 consecutive league wins.

BET ON THE PREMIER LEAGUE BETFAIR Get up to £100 in free bets New customer offer. Place 5 x £10 or more bets to receive £20 in free bets. Repeat up to 5 times to receive maximum £100 bonus. Min odds 1/2 (1.5). Exchange bets excluded. Payment restrictions apply. T&Cs apply.

Even when that came to an end, in a 2-0 defeat to Man United at the Etihad, they still maintained a huge advantage over their nearest challengers.

That was never in danger of being overtaken and the pursuit of a first Champions League final soon became their priority. Man City saw off Borussia Monchengladbach, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain in the knockout rounds to make it to the final before losing 1-0 to Chelsea.

Buoyed by that success, and with Thomas Tuchel having more time to impress his ideas upon a talented group of players, Chelsea are expected to mount a challenge this season.

Last summer’s expensive signings – Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell – have all had a year to adjust to their surroundings. The Blues are considered third favourites to win the title next season, behind Jurgen Klopp’s resurgent Liverpool.

They were dogged by injuries to their best defenders, but Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all recovering well and should make a huge difference. Man United are considered the fourth-best team in the Premier League, but a couple of key signings to go with the devastating Jadon Sancho could soon change that.