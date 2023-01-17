Wolves vs Liverpool live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this FA Cup match

Wolves vs Liverpool live stream and match preview, Tuesday 17 January, 7:45pm GMT

Wolves vs Liverpool is on BBC One in the UK.

After a thrilling 2-2 draw at Anfield in their original third round tie, Wolves and Liverpool will try again in a replay at Molineux.

Holders Liverpool have only gone out of the FA Cup at this stage once in the past 11 seasons – in 2019, when they lost to... Wolves.

The two sides enter this encounter off the back of contrasting weekends in the Premier League: Wolves beat West Ham 1-0 for their first home league win under Julen Lopetegui, while Liverpool's miserable run continued as they went down 3-0 at Brighton.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the FA Cup wherever you are.

Team news

Lopetegui rotated his starting 11 more heavily than Jurgen Klopp for the original tie, but in light Liverpool's sub-par performance against Brighton, Wolves might well be smelling blood and name a stronger side this time around.

Regardless, the hosts are still without Pedro Neto and fellow winger Chiquinho for this clash.

Midfielder Boubacar Traore is also sidelined, while summer signing Sasa Kalajdzic is set to miss the rest of the season after injuring his ACL on his debut back in September.

Liverpool have an even longer injury list and will have to make do without several key men for the trip to the West Midlands.

At the back, Virgil van Dijk is set to miss another few weeks with a hamstring problem; in midfield, the Reds still can't welcome back Arthur, who's been out since September after thigh surgery.

But it's in attack where Klopp has really seen his options dwindle: Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz and former Wolves man Diogo Jota are all out, while Darwin Nunez is doubtful.

Form

Wolves' victory over West Ham at the weekend was their first since a 2-1 triumph away to Everton on Boxing Day. However, they have lost only once in 90 minutes under Lopetegui (they also went out of the Carabao Cup on penalties to Nottingham Forest last week), 1-0 at home to Manchester United on New Year's Eve.

Liverpool, meanwhile, following back-to-back wins against Aston Villa and Leicester over Christmas, have lost both league games either side of the FA Cup draw with Wolves: 3-1 away to Brentford before that defeat at Brighton last time out. Lose here and the Reds will be on their longest run without a win for more than a year.

Stadium

Wolves vs Liverpool will be played at 32,050-capacity Molineux in Wolverhampton.

Kick-off and channel

Wolves vs Liverpool kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT on Tuesday 17 January in the UK. The game is being shown on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

In the US, kick-off time is 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT. The match will be shown on ESPN+ (opens in new tab) in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

