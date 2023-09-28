Women's Super League 2023/24 season preview: How YOUR club will fare this season

After an exciting World Cup, the domestic season is finally ready to kick off. Champions Chelsea open their campaign at Stamford Bridge in a London derby clash vs Tottenham, Arsenal face Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium and Aston Villa are hosting Manchester United at Villa Park.

The World Cup final was just over a month ago, and 94 players who featured in Australia will be playing in the WSL this season.

The likes of Everton and Aston Villa are looking to weigh into the title race and challenge the traditional top four of Chelsea, Arsenal and the Manchester clubs. While the battle to remain in the elite division will be just as competitive at the other end of the table.



Four of the gameweek one games are set to be hosted at clubs main stadia, while Bristol City and Leicester have commited to playing all their home games at Ashton Gate and the King Power. With WSL attendances up 170% last season, 2023-24 promises to be the biggest and best ever for the female top flight in England.

Women's Super League 2023/24 season preview

Arsenal

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Gunners finished only third last season, but with Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema set to return from injury and some key acquisitions, there are reasons to be optimistic. Swedish defender Amanda Ilestedt has arrived from PSG, while out-of-contract Alessia Russo’s exit from Manchester United prompted reports she’d head to the Emirates after the Gunners had two world-record bids rejected in January. She did at the start of July! Jonas Eidevall dragged Arsenal through last season’s injury crisis impressively, a first Champions League semi final since 2013 and a sign they’ll be back stronger.

KEY PLAYER Frida Maanum

FFT VERDICT 2nd

Aston Villa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ninth in 2021-22, Villa had a superb rise last season to finish fifth. Head coach Carla Ward was smart in her recruitment, bringing in key signings such as 22-goal Golden Boot winner Rachel Daly and the influential Kenza Dali, plus Jordan Nobbs and Lucy Staniforth in January. They’ve snapped up Dutch number one Daphne van Domselaar, to replace Hannah Hampton, and there’s no reason they can’t be ‘best of the rest’ again with more smart signings. Villa only seem to be going in one direction. KEY PLAYER Rachel Daly

FFT VERDICT 5th

Brighton & Hove Albion

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Seagulls need stability. Last term’s 11th-placed finish was too close for comfort for a side who had three permanent head coaches in a disrupted season. They do have quality, though, and a nice blend of youth and experience – summer signing Pauline Bremer, recruited from Champions League finalists Wolfsburg, is a proven goalscorer who has also played for Lyon and Manchester City. Head coach Melissa Phillips made a strong early impression, and will be glad to keep hold of England’s Katie Robinson.

KEY PLAYER Katie Robinson FFT VERDICT 8th

Bristol City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in the WSL after two seasons in the second tier, Bristol City bounced back by fighting off London City Lionesses for promotion. It will be tough, there’s no doubt about it - last time in the top flight, they lost 9-0 at Chelsea and 8-1 at Manchester City - and boss Lauren Smith will be under no illusions. They’ve already lost captain Aimee Palmer and will need to recruit well to give themselves a chance of survival.

KEY PLAYER Abi Harrison FFT VERDICT 12th

Chelsea

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It may be boring to predict Chelsea as champions for what would be a fifth year running, but the Blues are so hard to stop. Worryingly for their rivals, there’s a general feeling that Emma Hayes’ side were not at their best last term – Guro Reiten, who topped the WSL assist charts, apart – as they contended with injuries in attack, yet still won the title on the final day, plus a third straight FA Cup. Though Magdalena Eriksson and Pernille Harder have departed, they’ve been swift to make acquisitions with USA superstar Catarina Macario arriving from Lyon, plus 117-cap Canadian full-back Ashley Lawrence from PSG and left-back Alejandra Bernabe from Atletico Madrid.

KEY PLAYER Guro Reiten FFT VERDICT 1st

Everton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We said last season that Everton needed a solid, mid-table no frills campaign and that’s what they got under new head coach Brian Sorensen, finishing sixth. The Dane oversaw a new-look Toffees side that got off to a good start with a team filled with exciting young players, before dropping away towards the end of the campaign. The club hope his recruitment will continue to drive them forward, necessary after the retirement of ex-Lioness Izzy Christiansen.

KEY PLAYER Gabby George FFT VERDICT 6th

Leicester City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Willie Kirk was one of the stories of 2022-23, rescuing Leicester from certain relegation after replacing Lydia Bedford in November. The Foxes were winless and rock bottom of the league, but a 3-0 win over Brighton in January kicked things off and eventually led to their survival. Some smart signings such as Bayern Munich loanee goalkeeper Janina Leitzig played a huge part – keeping hold of key players such as Sophie Howard will help.

KEY PLAYER Aileen Whelan FFT VERDICT 10th

Liverpool

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Reds were unspectacular on their WSL return last season, finishing seventh, but at least steered clear of the four-way relegation battle at the bottom. Experienced head coach Matt Beard picked up some big results, including an opening day win over Chelsea, and January signings such as Japan international Fuka Nagano were pivotal. With Beard’s focus on younger talent, Rhiannon Roberts was among those released this summer as Liverpool look to push towards the top half, as befits a club of their size.

KEY PLAYER Fuka Nagano FFT VERDICT 7th

Manchester City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

City are a hard team to place. After falling out of the top three for the first time since 2014, the decision to keep head coach Gareth Taylor for another year was far from popular. Taylor said this would be a quiet summer as he looks to build on last term’s new-look side, when two early defeats cost them dearly. Avoid that and, with no European distractions, they should fare better. Lionesses Chloe Kelly, Lauren Hemp and Alex Greenwood, plus striker Khadija Shaw, who scored 31 in all competitions last term, is some spine.

KEY PLAYER Khadija Shaw FFT VERDICT 3rd

Manchester United

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Runners-up United finally broke into the top three last season, finishing nine points ahead of Arsenal and Manchester City, taking Chelsea to the final day of the season and reaching a first major final. Marc Skinner’s made good progress – they did the double over Arsenal – but have now lost key players in Ona Batlle and Alessia Russo. Highly rated defender Evie Rabjohn has arrived from Aston Villa, but at 18, is one for the future. Spanish midfielder Irene Guerrero's arrival from Atletico Madrid, after winning the World Cup in Australia, could be key alongside key players like Ella Toone, Hannah Blundell and captain Katie Zelem.

KEY PLAYER Leah Galton FFT VERDICT 4th

Tottenham Hotspur

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Spurs can’t afford another year flirting with the drop. Who knows what may have happened had they not spent a British record £250,000 to sign Beth England in January - the striker’s 12 goals in as many games proved pivotal. With plenty of internationals in their squad, including Drew Spence, it’s time for Spurs to show they’re serious. They need a solid campaign.



KEY PLAYER Beth England FFT VERDICT 9th

West Ham United

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last season became a real struggle for West Ham, despite early signs that it might show promise and head coach Paul Konchesky was relieved of his duties in May. The Hammers have established international quality in attack, led France star Viviane Asseyi, but it’s hard to escape a feeling that the team have been drifting, with stalwart midfielder Kate Longhurst released this summer. Another struggle is possible.

KEY PLAYER Dagny Brynjarsdottir FFT VERDICT 11th

More stories

Sarina Wiegman linked with Spain job as pressure mounts on coach Montse Tome

Should football mic up referees? Here's what we've learned from the Women's World Cup

Kiera Walsh considered quitting football three years before winning Euro 2022 due to social media criticism