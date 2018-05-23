11 former Premier League strugglers who've thrived abroad in 2017-18

Liverpool supporters barely got a glimpse of Alberto, even though he was at the club for three years in total. The Spaniard made nine league appearances, all brief cameos as a substitute, before twice being sent on loan to his homeland.

Alberto played more frequently during year-long spells at Malaga and Deportivo, but was eventually sold to Lazio at a loss in August 2016. After a difficult first season of injury and uncertainty, this campaign has been the making of him: routinely playing just behind the prolific Ciro Immobile, Alberto has chipped in with 12 goals and 21 assists.