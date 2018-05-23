13 players who surprisingly played in Champions League finals

Nava played just 21 league matches for Milan during his five years at the club, but the centre-back at least has the legitimate excuse that he was competing with the likes of Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Costacurta and Franco Baresi for a spot in the Rossoneri’s line-up.

Nava did get on the field during the 1994 Champions League Final, though, entering the fray in place of Maldini late on. Fabio Capello’s men were 4-0 up by that point, with pre-game favourites Barcelona humbled by a Milan side who had scored only 36 goals to win Serie A that term.