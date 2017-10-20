20 teams that really weren't too good to go down

A gifted group of players that counted Pablo Aimar, Roberto Ayala and Diego Milito among their number took 42 points from 38 matches in 2007/08, but that relatively high tally wasn’t enough to save Real Zaragoza, who had spent 48 of the previous 51 seasons in the top tier of Spanish football.

A battling 2-2 draw with Real Madrid on the penultimate weekend of the campaign put them in a good position heading into the final day, but a 3-2 reverse at Mallorca spelled the end for a side that had finished sixth in 2006/07.