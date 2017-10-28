FourFourTwo ratings: Manchester United 1 - 0 Tottenham
Manchester United 1 - 0 Tottenham
A Harry Kane-less Tottenham failed to make any sort of impression at Old Trafford, as Jose Mourinho's Manchester United ground out a 1-0 victory in atrocious conditions.
Here's how the players rated in the rain.
David De Gea
Other than one awkward mix up with Phil Jones, was completely untroubled. A spectator. FourFourTwo Rating: 6.
Antonio Valencia
Dealt well with the overlapping Davies at times and carried the ball well out of defence at times. A whisker away from another spectacular goal. FourFourTwo Rating: 7
Phil Jones
Got in David De Gea's way in the first-half in a moment which might have proved disastrous, but recovered well. Not really examined properly by Tottenham's attacking players, but good enough. FourFourTwo Rating: 6.
Chris Smalling
Guilty of losing Dele Alli late in the game for a chance which should have been taken. Extremely fortunate not to cost his side the game. FourFourTwo Rating: 5.
Eric Bailly
Dealt extremely well with the mobile Son on his return and never looked troubled. FourFourTwo Rating: 7.
Ashley Young
Seemed to be on the pitch for the sole purpose of antagonising Dele Alli - which he actually did with great effect. No notable contribution with the ball. FourFourTwo Rating: 6.
Ander Herrera
Combative and spiky. Never likely to replication the contribution of Paul Pogba, Herrera was a stable presence at the heart of United's midfield. FourFourTwo Rating: 7.
Nemanja Matic
Played a big part in protecting United's back-three and did well to keep a close watch on Tottenham's progressive midfielders. Strong and stable. FourFourTwo Rating: 7.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Anonymous and still unrecognisable from the player he was at Borussia Dortmund Seemed positionally unsure throughout and was rightly replaced. FourFourTwo Rating: 4
Marcus Rashford
Flickered with intent and his pace certainly caused a few Tottenham hearts to flutter, but generally ineffective. FourFourTwo Rating: 6
Romelu Lukaku
Largely disappointing and has certainly had better days in front of goal, but provided the assist for Martial's goal with an excellent flicked header. FourFourTwo Rating: 7.
Sub: Anthony Martial
Did nothing other than score. Hard to argue with that - and a player without his pace likely wouldn't have reached Lukaku's flick. FourFourTwo Rating: 7
Sub: Jesse Lingard
Might have done better with a late breakaway, but only really relevant to United's late high-pressing. FourFourTwo Rating: 6.
Jose Mourinho
Coped well with the absences in his midfield and made the game's telling substitution, bringing on Martial for the flagging Rashford. FourFourTwo Rating: 7.
Hugo Lloris
Relatively uninvolved, barring one calamitous fumble (excellently cleared by Ben Davies). Blameless for the goal. FourFourTwo Rating: 6.
Serge Aurier
No real effect on the game. Reliable enough at the back, but guilty of slow decision in the opposition's half. FourFourTwo Rating: 5.
Jan Vertonghen
The pick of the centre-halves on the field: Vertonghen was faultless without the ball and adventurous with it, his surges forward providing an oddly reticent Tottenham attack so impetus. FourFourTwo Rating: 7.
Toby Alderweireld
Generally very composed, but beaten in the air by Lukaku in the build up to Martial's goal. FourFourTwo Rating: 6
Ben Davies
Probably Spurs' best defensive showing and was also a reliable wide outlet with the team in possession. One outstanding clearance. FourFourTwo Rating: 7
Eric Dier
Excellent, other than in losing Martial during the game's decisive moment. Another really encouraging performance, but still one with lessons for the future. FourFourTwo Rating: 7.
Moussa Sissoko
Energetic but ineffective and eventually replaced by Mousa Dembele. Comedically spurned Tottenham's best chance of the game. FourFourTwo Rating: 5
Harry Winks
Another highly respectable performance. Moved the ball efficiently and accurately and never looked like the stage was too bright for him. FourFourTwo Rating: 7.
Christian Eriksen
Kept under close watch and ultimately a disappointing performance. Lashed a late chance wildly over the bar. FourFourTwo Rating: 5.
Dele Alli
One of those indifferent performances that he's prone to giving. Never really a factor in the game, other than during a series of running battles with Ashley Young. FourFourTwo Rating: 5
Son Heung Min
Badly isolated in attack and left to fend for himself for long periods. His most important work came without the ball. FourFourTwo Rating: 5
Sub: Fernando Llorente
Lacked the time and service to be effective. FourFourTwo Rating: 5.
Sub: Mousa Dembele
Didn't look fit enough to be involved; clumsy in the tackle and lacking confidence in his distribution. FourFourTwo Rating: 5.
Mauricio Pochettino
Although obviously restricted by Harry Kane's absence, Pochettino's gameplan didn't really have the desired effect. His rebuilt forward line had no impact on the game and his substitutions also brought little change. FourFourTwo Rating: 5.
