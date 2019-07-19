Ranked! The worst 25 kits of 2019/20

When Huddersfield announced this horror, Football Twitter cried foul. Main sponsor Paddy Power had forged a reputation built on mischief and japery, and terrified Terriers were waiting for the 'proper' shirt to drop within hours.

Only it didn't... until two days later, when Huddersfield finally revealed their 'actual', sponsor-less shirt (which in fairness, is an absolute beauty). After all, who could make a sash look that bad?

But that original effort isn't the only shocker to be unleashed upon the world so far this summer. Someone call the fashion police...