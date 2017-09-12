Revealed! The 20 most expensive football teams in Europe

Data: CIES Football Observatory

Inter were somewhat overshadowed by city rivals Milan in the transfer market of summer 2017, but they’ve still spent big in the last few years as they attempt to win Serie A for the first time since 2010.

Christian Vieri, bought from Lazio in 1999, remains their record signing, but Joao Mario (€40m), Gabriel Barbosa (€29.5m) and Matias Vecino (€24m) all commanded large fees - which makes it rather damning that the former two are currently out on loan.