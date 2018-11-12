Revealed! The 20 most valuable players in the world

Transfer fees are shaped by many factors beyond a player’s ability. Age, position, nationality and current contract length are all taken into account by prospective buyers before a bid is submitted, and competition – or lack thereof – for an individual’s signature can alter the price thereafter.

The CIES Football Observatory have produced an exclusive algorithm to place a market value on every player currently plying his trade in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 or the Bundesliga. In this slideshow, we bring you the top 20…