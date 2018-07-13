Where EVERY Premier League club needs to strengthen in the summer transfer window

Last season was another successful one for Bournemouth, who secured a fourth consecutive campaign of Premier League football. That was a tremendous achievement, even if it went a little under the radar.

Eddie Howe has remained loyal to several of the players who helped the Cherries reach the top tier in the first place, but the time has come to find an upgrade on 33-year-old defender Simon Francis. Nathan Ake was superb last term, and a commanding, mobile centre-back partner would help him shine even more.