Manyisa set for early TTM exit?

With their first game in the PSL set to take place in a few day's time, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila are yet to appoint a head coach while new reports suggest they are ready to get rid of one of their star signings in Oupa Manyisa despite him only joining three months ago.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates midfielder signed two-year contract, along with Joseph Molangoane from Kaizer Chiefs, three months ago as TTM looked to start building their squad following the acquisition of Bidvest Wits’ top flight status.

However, with the new season set to kick off this weekend with the MTN8 quarterfinals, where TTM will face SuperSport United, the top-flight rookies are still without a coach after seeing deals with Norman Mapeza and Owen Da Gama fall through.

The club has promised to make announcements on technical staff and players on Wednesday afternoon but reports suggest that TTM are behind on salary payments and could struggle to keep up with what could potentially be a high wage bill as the club assembles a team that can compete in the Dstv Premiership this season.

Manyisa is believed to be one of the high earners and according to a SoccerLaduma report he is being earmarked for an early release as the club is worried about his injury record and salary.

When approached for comment, Sello Chokoe, the club’s CEO, did not confirm anything instead said announcements will be made soon.

“That is news to me,” he responded.

“As for the coach, we will make an announcement in due course. There have been talks with several candidates, but we never confirmed anything.”

Manyisa’s representative indicated that they have not yet heard from the club about the players’ future, and if he was indeed being let go.

“We have not heard anything from the club. Your sources clearly know more than we do at this stage.” said Tshepo Mabona of Viasport.