Anelka agrees new Chelsea deal

"When I first came to Chelsea (in January 2008) I wanted to stay much longer than what I did in the past with other clubs," Anelka told the team's website on Thursday.

"It is a big club, you play with big players and I like this club. I like London. There is no need to move any more so I am very glad to sign a new contract."

Former Arsenal, Liverpool and Real Madrid striker Anelka, 31, was kicked out of the French World Cup squad last week after insulting Domenech at halftime in their 2-0 Group A defeat by Mexico.

His crude remarks were printed on the front page of the sports daily L'Equipe.

France were then eliminated from the tournament two days ago after losing 2-1 to hosts South Africa.

Anelka won the league and FA Cup double with Chelsea last season. He has scored 42 goals in 123 games for the Londoners since joining from Bolton Wanderers.

