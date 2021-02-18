Antwerp v Rangers live stream: how to watch the Europa League wherever you are in the world

Antwerp v Rangers live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 18 February, 8.00pm GMT

With the Scottish Premiership title looking more secure with every passing week, Steven Gerrard now turns his attention to extending Rangers’ Europa League run by beating Antwerp.

The Gers are enjoying a superb season under the former Liverpool great, as they are 18 points clear of Celtic at the top of the table.

They also impressed during the group stages of the Europa League, topping Group D ahead of Portuguese giants Benfica, Belgians Standard Liege and Polish side Lech Poznan.

Antwerp finished behind Tottenham in Group J, beating LASK and Ludogorets Razgrad to qualification.

This is the first meeting between the sides in UEFA competition, but Rangers will be hoping to repeat their heroics against fellow Belgians Standard Liege from earlier this season.

The Glasgow side won 2-0 away and 3-2 at home against Standard, but should face a sterner test from an Antwerp side who are currently second in the Belgian top flight, seven points ahead of sixth-placed Liege.

Rangers made it to the last 16 of the Europa League in 2019/20, where they were eliminated by Bayer Leverkusen, and had to come through three rounds of qualifiers before the group stage this term, beating Lincoln Red Imps, Willem II and Galatasaray.

Kick-off is at 8.00pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 3 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game on this week

Use a VPN to watch an Antwerp v Rangers live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal