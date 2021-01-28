Are fans really a team's 12th man? How the lack of home advantage is changing the Premier League this season

Home advantage means something: there's a reason that away goals count double in European ties. The 12th man can will you over the line sometimes - right?

Well according to statistics, yes. Since crowds have been absent from Premier League grounds, the chances of a home team losing has risen by 4% - that home advantage naturally slipping when you don't have the roar of the fans behind your team.

When it comes to individual clubs in the top flight, however, there are some fascinating figures. Title-holders Liverpool are among the biggest losers of not having their fans in grounds, having dropped 20% more points without a full crowd.

We took the home form table from the start of August 2019, for all 17 clubs who have been in the league that long - that immediately discounts Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham. Form is always in flux, naturally - but we wanted to compare how each club did pre-lockdown and post-lockdown.

ORDER NOW (Image credit: Future) IN THE MAG 100 greatest Premier League players... EVER! Plus Ginola exclusive, the FA Cup thief, Nigel Pearson and more

For the purposes of this, we counted the games that allowed 2,000 fans into grounds as being empty, rather than full – the peculiar circumstances meant that they were far removed from . What we found was very interesting indeed.

Given that Arsenal and Manchester City have reputations for playing at the quietest grounds in the country, you may find it amusing to know that both clubs have seen less than 1% difference since they lost their fans. Things have basically not changed for either team.

West Ham United are astonishingly 33% better in an empty London Stadium, while Southampton have improved by 23% at St Mary's since lockdown. Chelsea's home form is 15% better since June 2020 than it was from August 2019 to June 2020, while Tottenham Hotspur's and Aston Villa's is almost 5% better.

Manchester United (8%), Burnley (9%) Everton (10%), Leicester City (12%) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (13%) all have worse form at home without the benefit of home support. Crystal Palace have been 17% worse at Selhurst Park since June.

Liverpool's bad recent form means that they're 21% worse at Anfield since lockdown, the same amount as Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex - though Brighton have only won once at home without a crowd, while Liverpool had a 100% home record from August 2019 to June 2020.

Strugglers Sheffield United (22%) and Newcastle United (23%) have seen the worst drop-offs in home form without their fans behind them. The full table is below.

(Image credit: Future)

How much the crowd actually relates to the performance is dubious, however. Liverpool's poor form in 2020/21 has come at home and away, for example, and is only 21% worse in comparison to the blistering start they made to their title-winning season. Some teams have changed manager and therefore direction. Others have had transformational signings in that time.

Nevertheless, these figures do support a number of common theories about Premier League fanbases. West Ham are thought to have a hostile home atmosphere towards their own team, Arsenal and City are thought to have little atmosphere at all and the Kop is often referred to as a key ingredient to Liverpool's success.

Perhaps Jurgen Klopp needs put cardboard cutouts out on the Anfield seats to get his team firing again.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 53%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but for less than half price...

NOW READ

CHELSEA Thomas Tuchel takes over Chelsea: 5 things that need fixing at Stamford Bridge

RANKED! FourFourTwo's 50 Players of the Season... so far

ARSENAL 5 things you need to know about new Arsenal signing Martin Odegaard