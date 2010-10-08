Armenia shock Slovakia in Yerevan

The Slovaks, who beat defending champions Italy 3-2 in the first round of the World Cup in June, must have fancied their chances of qualifying for the Euro 2012 finals after defeating Group B favourites Russia 1-0 in Moscow last month.

The visitors are usually water-tight in defence but they conceded three goals to the Armenians after keeping clean sheets in their first two qualifiers.

Slovakia's Vladimir Weiss scored in the 37th minute to cancel out Yura Movsisyan's opener.

Gevorg Ghazaryan put the home side 2-1 up just after the interval and Henrik Mkhitaryan sealed a deserved win for Armenia a minute from time.

The victory gave Armenia four points from three matches while Slovakia stayed on six points, failing to move ahead of group leaders Ireland who host Russia later on Friday.