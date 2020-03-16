Arsenal join Manchester United in the race for West Ham defender Issa Diop

Arsenal are keen to add steel to their defensive line this summer as they look to build upon the signs of improvement under Arteta.

Arteta has managed to steady the ship at Arsenal, but their leaky defence is still a concern for the Spaniard.

Issa Diop, who joined West Ham from Toulouse for £22m, is seen as having the right attributes to offer the Gunners more defensive solidity, according to the Metro.

The towering Frenchman stands at six foot and four inches - the same as Arsenal's loanee centre-back Pablo Mari.

Diop is also believed to be a preferable option due to his Premier League experience, despite being part of a West Ham side that find themselves in the relegation zone.

Manchester United are reported to be tracking Diop as well, having registered interest in the defender when Jose Mourinho was still in charge.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to have his own admiration for the 23-year-old and could look to partner him with Harry Maguire.

Both Arsenal and Manchester United will likely have to be prepared to pay a premium as West Ham value Diop at £60m.

That price could rise if the east Londoners were to stay up this season - especially if a bidding war were to break out.

However, if the Hammers were to get relegated, their hand would be forced somewhat and a better deal may be reached.

For Arsenal, they hope to find a future partner for William Saliba, who arrives from his loan spell at St Etienne in June.

The Frenchman, who turns 19 next week, is seen as one of the most promising young centre-backs in Europe.

