Arsenal report: Announcement imminent for Gunners' new striker signing
By Alasdair Mackenzie published
Arsenal have completed the signing of Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus on a five-year deal
Gabriel Jesus’ move to Arsenal is a done deal and the striker’s move from Manchester City will be announced imminently, say reports.
The Gunners were on the hunt for a new striker following the departure of Alexandre Lacazette at the end of his contract, and they appear to have landed their top target.
Jesus will join the Emirates club on a five-year contract, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The paperwork has already been signed off and the only thing left to do is officially announce the signing.
Arsenal have been busy in the market this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to build a squad capable of improving on last season’s fifth-place finish.
The Gunners have brought in USA international goalkeeper Matt Turner from New England Revolution, Brazilian winger Marquinhos from Sao Paulo and midfielder Fabio Vieira from Porto.
But Jesus will be by far their biggest outlay yet, with the deal widely reported as being worth around £45 million.
The Brazil international will be expecting more regular game time next season after starting just 21 Premier League games under Pep Guardiola last term.
The 25-year-old scored 95 goals in 233 appearances in all competitions after arriving at the Etihad from Palmeiras in 2017.
More Arsenal stories
Gabriel Jesus has tied up a move to Arsenal at long last – but one former Manchester City star has slammed his former side, calling the transfer "a mistake".
After completing the signings of Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira and United States goalkeeper Matt Turner, the Gunners don't seem content to stop spending. Tammy Abraham has been linked, with Jose Mourinho keen to keep his Roma talisman, while Lens star Cheick Doucoure has been linked and Leeds winger Raphinha rumoured.
There could still be outgoings, too. Hector Bellerin is set to depart the club he made his name for, while Kieran Tierney is a surprise Manchester City target.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.