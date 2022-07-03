Arsenal report: Announcement imminent for Gunners' new striker signing

Gabriel Jesus’ move to Arsenal is a done deal and the striker’s move from Manchester City will be announced imminently, say reports.

The Gunners were on the hunt for a new striker following the departure of Alexandre Lacazette at the end of his contract, and they appear to have landed their top target.

Jesus will join the Emirates club on a five-year contract, according to Fabrizio Romano.

(Image credit: Getty)

The paperwork has already been signed off and the only thing left to do is officially announce the signing.

Arsenal have been busy in the market this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to build a squad capable of improving on last season’s fifth-place finish.

The Gunners have brought in USA international goalkeeper Matt Turner from New England Revolution, Brazilian winger Marquinhos from Sao Paulo and midfielder Fabio Vieira from Porto.

(Image credit: Getty)

But Jesus will be by far their biggest outlay yet, with the deal widely reported as being worth around £45 million.

The Brazil international will be expecting more regular game time next season after starting just 21 Premier League games under Pep Guardiola last term.

The 25-year-old scored 95 goals in 233 appearances in all competitions after arriving at the Etihad from Palmeiras in 2017.

