Arsenal report: Gunners identify Liverpool target as Jarrod Bowen alternative

Arsenal are weighing up an offer for PSV winger Cody Gakpo, according to reports.

Mikel Arteta is still hoping to bolster his attacking options further before the transfer window closes on September 1.

The Gunners have already brought in a new striker in Gabriel Jesus, who has arrived from Manchester City (opens in new tab).

They have also strengthened other areas of the squad by agreeing deals for Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos.

And it has now emerged that Arsenal (opens in new tab) are seriously considering making a move for Gakpo, who has been linked with Liverpool (opens in new tab) in the past.

(Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal had been tracking Jarrod Bowen but appear to have cooled their interest in the West Ham (opens in new tab) man due to the demands of their fellow London club.

It is thought that the Hammers want at least £70m for Bowen, who enjoyed an excellent season in the Premier League last term.

That is why Arsenal are now looking at Gakpo, who would be considerably cheaper at around £35m.

According to This is Futbol (opens in new tab), the Gunners are the favourites to sign the Dutchman from PSV.

The versatile forward, who can play on the left wing, as a central attacking midfielder or even up front, scored 12 goals and provided 13 assists in the Eredivisie in 2021/22.

Arteta has openly admitted that Arsenal are looking to bring in more players in the coming weeks.

"We are still hoping to do something else if the market allows. You have seen some movement in the last few days as well," he said on Saturday.

"We want to get the perfect balance and the plan we wanted from the beginning. Whether we accomplish that or not is another story."

The Gunners will begin the new Premier League season against Crystal Palace (opens in new tab) on Friday night.

They will be looking to avenge a 3-0 defeat at Selhurst Park in April that ultimately proved costly in their pursuit of a top-four finish.