Arsenal report: Gunners could sensationally land Paulo Dybala ahead of Tottenham
By Mark White published
Arsenal and Tottenham are no strangers to transfer duels with one another, with Paulo Dybala the latest star to pique the north Londoners' interests
Arsenal could well be about to pip Tottenham Hotspur for Paulo Dybala this summer.
With the Gunners having rivalled their neighbours Juventus stars Dejan Kulusevski and Dusan Vlahovic in the past, it seems as if the Old Lady's no.10 is the latest Turin star to draw attention from both the red and white sides of north London, with his contract drawing to a close this summer.
And though Tottenham have had historic interest in Dybala as far back as under Mauricio Pochettino, Mikel Arteta might be about to make a big bid for the Argentinian from under his bitter rivals' noses.
According to Spanish news outlet Fichajes, there are up to five Premier League clubs who want to sign the 28-year-old: Tottenham and Arsenal, of course, along with Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea.
The latter three don't seem like likely destinations, however. Chelsea are stacked with riches in attack and trying to reduce their wage bill, United already have a predicament of too many forwards and City have Julian Alvarez to join the squad later as a striker – while Dybala isn't the natural no.9 that Pep Guardiola would perhaps crave.
Tottenham, too, may have missed their chance with Dybala after bringing his teammate Kulusevski to the capital. That just leaves Arsenal, who are in the hunt for attacking reinforcements this summer.
Dybala is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth £45m.
More Arsenal stories
DEADLINE DAY Barcelona boss Xavi warned NOT to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
OPINION 5 reasons it's a GOOD thing the Gunners didn't sign anyone in January
TRANSFER RUMOURS Gunners could lose out on 'next Zlatan' as Barcelona prepare to spend big again
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. He is a keen player of the Football Manager series and creates Twitter accounts for his Fantasy Premier League team every year, before losing interest in his team every September.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.