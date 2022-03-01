Arsenal report: Gunners could sensationally land Paulo Dybala ahead of Tottenham

Arsenal could well be about to pip Tottenham Hotspur for Paulo Dybala this summer.

With the Gunners having rivalled their neighbours Juventus stars Dejan Kulusevski and Dusan Vlahovic in the past, it seems as if the Old Lady's no.10 is the latest Turin star to draw attention from both the red and white sides of north London, with his contract drawing to a close this summer.

And though Tottenham have had historic interest in Dybala as far back as under Mauricio Pochettino, Mikel Arteta might be about to make a big bid for the Argentinian from under his bitter rivals' noses.

According to Spanish news outlet Fichajes, there are up to five Premier League clubs who want to sign the 28-year-old: Tottenham and Arsenal, of course, along with Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea.

The latter three don't seem like likely destinations, however. Chelsea are stacked with riches in attack and trying to reduce their wage bill, United already have a predicament of too many forwards and City have Julian Alvarez to join the squad later as a striker – while Dybala isn't the natural no.9 that Pep Guardiola would perhaps crave.

Tottenham, too, may have missed their chance with Dybala after bringing his teammate Kulusevski to the capital. That just leaves Arsenal, who are in the hunt for attacking reinforcements this summer.

Dybala is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth £45m.

