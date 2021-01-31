Arsenal transfer news: Gunners eye shock swoop for Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt

Arsenal are weighing up a shock move for Crystal Palace left-back Patrick van Aanholt, according to reports.

The January transfer window closes on Monday and the Gunners are looking to secure some natural cover for Kieran Tierney.

The Scotland international has been one of Arsenal’s standout performers this season, but he has struggled with injuries of late.

Mikel Arteta does not have a natural left-back in reserve, with Sead Kolasinac currently on loan at Schalke.

Cedric Soares has deputised for Tierney in Arsenal’s last two Premier League games, but he is more comfortable on the right side of the defence.

Bukayo Saka has played at left-back in the past but is now one of the team’s most important attacking players.

Arsenal are therefore considering a late entry into the market in search of a back-up to Tierney.

And according to the Sunday Mirror , Van Aanholt is the man at the top of their list.

The Dutchman was part of Palace’s starting XI for the 1-0 victory over Wolves on Saturday.

However, Van Aanholt appears to have fallen behind Tyrick Mitchell in the left-back pecking order at Selhurst Park.

Arsenal have also been linked with a move for Mitchell but Palace see the 21-year-old as a long-term option.

The Gunners could therefore turn their attention to Van Aanholt, who has vast Premier League experience.

The former Chelsea left-back is out of contract in the summer and should be available for a knock-down fee before Monday’s deadline.

Meanwhile, Arteta believes Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Manchester United - a result which extended his side’s unbeaten run to seven games - was a just outcome.

"I thought it was a fair result," he said. "It was a big battle, both teams wanted to win, and it was a really competitive match.

“They had some moments in the first half, and we had the biggest moments in the second half, but to make the difference you need to score when we had the big chances we had."

