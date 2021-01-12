Arsenal transfer news: Mesut Ozil confirms Turkey and MLS speculation

Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil has confirmed his intention to move to Turkey or the United States.

The former Germany international is set to depart the Emirates Stadium after being frozen out by Mikel Arteta.

Ozil was omitted from Arsenal’s squads for the Premier League and the Europa League at the start of the season.

He is out of contract in north London in the summer but could yet depart this month, with Fenerbahce and DC United among the clubs linked.

“I definitely will,” Ozil said during a Twitter Q&A session after being asked if he will continue playing after leaving Arsenal.

“There are two countries I want to play football in before I retire: Turkey and USA. If I went to Turkey, I could only go to Fenerbahce.

“I grew up as a Fenerbahce fan as a kid in Germany. Every German-Turkish person supports a Turkish team when they grow up in Germany. And mine was Fenerbahce.

“Fenerbahce is like Real Madrid in Spain. The biggest club in the country.”

Ozil’s time at Arsenal has come to a disappointing end, but the playmaker insists he does not regret his decision to join the club back in 2013.

"Of course," he said when asked if he has enjoyed his time with the Gunners.

"There have been many ups and downs so far, but all in all I’ll never regret my decision to join Arsenal. And to be honest, the last couple of games before the corona break in February & March 2020 made [it] really a lot [of] fun.

“I’ve enjoyed that time a lot and I’ve thought we’re really on a very positive way. But after the break things unfortunately changed.”

Arsenal return to Premier League action against Crystal Palace on Thursday, before a meeting with Newcastle on Monday night.

