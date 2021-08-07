Arsenal transfer news: Real Madrid rule out Martin Odegaard deal

Real Madrid have ruled out selling Martin Odegaard to Arsenal this summer, according to reports.

The Norway international spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates Stadium, and has been linked with a return to north London in recent weeks.

Carlo Ancelotti, who has replaced Zinedine Zidane as Madrid's new manager, has been running the rule over his squad ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

It had been suggested that Odegaard could depart the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, on either a permanent or temporary basis, towards the end of the transfer window.

His contract expires in 2023 and Madrid were said to be willing to cash in on him for the right price.

But Arsenal's hopes of re-signing the attacking midfielder have been dealt a blow.

According to AS, Madrid will not allow Odegaard to leave after Toni Kroos sustained an injury.

The Germany international will be out for at least a month with a groin tear, and Ancelotti now wants to keep hold of Odegaard and Dani Ceballos, another former Arsenal loanee.

This development could come as bad news for Leicester. As well as Odegaard, Arsenal have recently been linked with a move for James Maddison.

And the news that Odegaard is now unavailable could see the Gunners step up their interest in the England international.

Maddison is said to be open to a switch to Arsenal, but Leicester are under no financial pressure to sell.

The Foxes reportedly value the playmaker at £70m and will not accept a bid of any less.

That could price Arsenal out of a deal, particularly following their £50m purchase of Ben White.

With less than a month of the transfer window remaining, Mikel Arteta needs to look elsewhere for an attacking midfielder.

It is a position Arsenal need to strengthen despite Emile Smith Rowe's breakout campaign in 2020/21.

The clock is ticking and the Gunners have little time to waste.

