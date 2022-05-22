Arsenal vs Everton live stream: How to watch the Premier League final day from anywhere in the world

Arsenal vs Everton live stream, Sunday May 22, 4pm

Looking for an Arsenal vs Everton live stream? You're in the right place.

Arsenal will be looking to keep their slim top-four hopes alive by beating Everton on the final day.

Back-to-back defeats by Tottenham and Newcastle have left Arsenal in a precarious position in the battle to qualify for the Champions League. Mikel Arteta’s men would have wrapped up a top-four finish with a win in the north London derby last week, but a 3-0 loss to their arch-rivals left them under huge pressure ahead of their trip to St James’ Park. Arsenal were hugely disappointing in that match, suffering a 2-0 defeat to leave them two points adrift of Tottenham going into gameweek 38.

Arsenal now find themselves needing a favour from Norwich, who will host Spurs on Sunday. If Antonio Conte’s side emerge triumphant at Carrow Road, they will qualify for the Champions League regardless of what happens at the Emirates Stadium.

Everton secured survival with a 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace on Thursday. Frank Lampard’s side were second best in the first half, as goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew gave Palace a 2-0 lead. Everton fought back valiantly after the interval, though, scoring three times to earn the win that keeps them in the Premier League for another season. They will now be keen to end what has been a disappointing campaign on a high note by pulling off an upset against Arsenal.

Arsenal will have to make do without Thomas Partey, Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu, but Rob Holding is available again after serving a one-game ban against Newcastle.

Salomon Rondon remains suspended for Everton after his red card against Brentford last weekend, but Jarrad Branthwaite is available again following his own ban. Nathan Patterson, Yerry Mina, Fabian Delph and Andros Townsend are all injured, but Ben Godfrey could be fit enough for a place in the matchday squad.

Kick-off is at 4pm BST on Sunday May 22 and is not being shown on television in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

