Atletico Madrid confirm Lucas injury
Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez faces a spell on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury.
Atletico Madrid have confirmed that defender Lucas Hernandez has suffered a hamstring injury.
The 21-year-old underwent tests on Friday, which have determined he has suffered a grade one injury in his hamstring.
The Frenchman has featured in all six of Atleti's league games so far this season and played in a 2-1 Champions League defeat to Chelsea on Wednesday.
Lucas was not selected in the squad to face Leganes away from home in LaLiga on Saturday.
