Atletico Madrid confirm Lucas injury

Atletico Madrid have confirmed that defender Lucas Hernandez has suffered a hamstring injury.

The 21-year-old underwent tests on Friday, which have determined he has suffered a grade one injury in his hamstring.

The Frenchman has featured in all six of Atleti's league games so far this season and played in a 2-1 Champions League defeat to Chelsea on Wednesday.

Lucas was not selected in the squad to face Leganes away from home in LaLiga on Saturday.