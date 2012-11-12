Ba among six regulars out of Senegal friendly

Ba played for Newcastle in their home Premier League defeat to West Ham United on Sunday without any visible injury but joins Lamine Sane (Bordeaux), Cheikh Mbengue (Toulouse), Pape Ndiaye Souare (Stade Reims), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Lille) and Qatar-based Issiar Dia (Lekhwiya) in withdrawing from the match in Niamey.

Senegal's caretaker coach Mayacine Mar has replaced them with Ibrahima Ba (Istres), Malick Mane (Sogndal) and Pape Alioune Diouf (Kalmar).

Senegal missed out on Africa Cup of Nations qualification last month when they were formally disqualified after their match against the Ivory Coast in Dakar was abandoned because of crowd violence.