Ba rubbishes reports of Chelsea transfer

The Senegalese international only moved to St James' Park in the summer, but his 16 league goals have seen a number of clubs take note of his displays for the Magpies.

The 26-year-old has been mooted as a possible replacement for Didier Drogba, who is widely expected to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

With a new manager expected to be appointed once the current campaign ends, Ba has been linked with a possible move to the Blues to spearhead a possible new-look Chelsea front-line.

However, the striker insists he is ready to fulfil the remaining two-years on his Newcastle contract as he looks to build a partnership with compatriot Papiss Cisse.

"It is rumours like you get in football," Ba told Sky Sports regarding a possible switch to Chelsea.

"I am happy with Newcastle and I enjoy being here and playing for the Toon Army. I enjoy being in this team.

"We have a good team spirit and I love the North East, where I have my country-mate, Papiss Cisse."