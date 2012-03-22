Ba rubbishes reports of Chelsea transfer
By Nick Moore
Demba Ba has quashed speculation linking him with a move to Chelsea, insisting he is happy at Newcastle United.
The Senegalese international only moved to St James' Park in the summer, but his 16 league goals have seen a number of clubs take note of his displays for the Magpies.
The 26-year-old has been mooted as a possible replacement for Didier Drogba, who is widely expected to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.
With a new manager expected to be appointed once the current campaign ends, Ba has been linked with a possible move to the Blues to spearhead a possible new-look Chelsea front-line.
However, the striker insists he is ready to fulfil the remaining two-years on his Newcastle contract as he looks to build a partnership with compatriot Papiss Cisse.
"It is rumours like you get in football," Ba told Sky Sports regarding a possible switch to Chelsea.
"I am happy with Newcastle and I enjoy being here and playing for the Toon Army. I enjoy being in this team.
"We have a good team spirit and I love the North East, where I have my country-mate, Papiss Cisse."
