Barcelona have first preference on signing Braga's 'new Cristiano Ronaldo' - report

Barcelona are reportedly very keen on signing Braga's Francisco Trincao and they have a preferential option on the winger.

Whilst Barcelona hunt for a solution to their striker crisis, they are also exploring alternative options - such as younger players with high potential.

Sporting Club de Braga's Francisco Trincao is believed to have been on Barca's radar for some time and has been dubbed the 'new Cristiano Ronaldo' in his native Portugal.

Barcelona have first preference on the player and are close to facilitating an agreement to sign the player, according to Forbes.

La Blaugrana are exploring a player plus cash deal for Trincao that could see Barcelona B striker Abel Ruiz join Braga.

Ruiz would initially join on loan with an obligation to buy, the cost of which would be offset by Barcelona's own fee paid for Trincao.

The 20-year-old is also a target for Cristiano Ronaldo's club Juventus who are reportedly weighing up a bid of their own.

However, Juventus don't have the advantage of a preferential option and would have to pay a fair chunk more than Barcelona to secure Trincao's services.

Trincao has been valued at £25m, but Barcelona may only end up paying £16m as a result of Ruiz going the other way.

The Portugal under-21 international has scored three goals and provided six assists in all competitions so far this season.

He normally operates on the right side of a three-pronged attack but can play anywhere across the frontline.

The news comes as a stark contrast to claims in the media of bids for Everton's Richarlison and Chelsea's Willian.

Meanwhile, it's understood Barcelona's move for Valencia striker Rodrigo is all but dead in the water.

