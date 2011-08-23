Blackburn bag Montenegro midfielder Vukcevic

The 25-year-old has signed a three-year deal at Ewood Park and could make his first appearance against Everton on Saturday if his visa and work permit are processed in time. The fee was undisclosed.

"He is an exciting player who can play wide on either side. As a character, when you meet him he is a very focused guy," manager Steve Kean told the Blackburn website.

"He likes to take people on, to be the guy who makes a difference, a bit of a match winner. He is a very good player with lots of international games under his belt so he has performed at that level on a consistent basis. He will give us a different dimension."

Vukcevic also played for Partizan Belgrade and Saturn Moscow before scoring 14 times in 77 appearances for Sporting since 2007.

Blackburn have made a poor start to the season losing their opening two games against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa.