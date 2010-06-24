Bradley deserted in moment of celebration

Bradley said he had tried to remain cool after Landon Donovan nicked the winner with two minutes left to go on the clock, thinking instead about how his team should see out the final minutes until the whistle was blown.

But as he looked around for his staff to discuss the plans, they were nowhere to be seen, running instead to the corner flag to celebrate with the players who had piled on top of each other in wild scenes of joy.

"As a coach it's different because you're thinking there's two or three minutes to go," he said, when asked how he had reacted. "I got in the direction of the corner but I didn't actually make it all the way there.

"I think most of the rest of the staff did by the way and it just shows that they don't listen to me. But that's fine," he said, with a tiny glimpse of a smile.

The dramatic win over Algeria put the U.S. through to the next round where they will play Ghana on Saturday.

