BREAKING NEWS: Burnley complete Hart capture from Manchester City

Joe Hart has become the third England goalkeeper on Burnley's books after signing for an undisclosed fee from Manchester City.

The 31-year-old has signed an initial two-year contract at Turf Moor as Sean Dyche adds to his options following Nick Pope's shoulder injury.

Hart will also compete for a first-team spot with club captain and fellow England international Tom Heaton, who is recovering from a calf problem, and Anders Lindegaard.