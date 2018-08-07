BREAKING NEWS: Burnley complete Hart capture from Manchester City
With Nick Pope sidelined by a shoulder injury, Burnley have reinforced their goalkeeping stocks by signing Joe Hart.
Joe Hart has become the third England goalkeeper on Burnley's books after signing for an undisclosed fee from Manchester City.
The 31-year-old has signed an initial two-year contract at Turf Moor as Sean Dyche adds to his options following Nick Pope's shoulder injury.
Hart will also compete for a first-team spot with club captain and fellow England international Tom Heaton, who is recovering from a calf problem, and Anders Lindegaard.
