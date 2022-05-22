Brentford vs Leeds live stream: How to watch the Premier League final day from anywhere in the world

Brentford vs Leeds live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday May 22, 4pm

Looking for a Brentford vs Leeds live stream? You're in the right place.

Leeds will be fighting for their place in the Premier League when they travel to Brentford on Sunday.

Jesse Marsch’s side will have to rely on a favour from Newcastle this weekend. Everton’s come-from-behind triumph over Crystal Palace on Thursday means the battle to avoid the final relegation spot is now between two clubs, and the advantage belongs to Burnley. They and Leeds are level on points after 37 rounds of fixtures, but Burnley’s markedly superior goal difference gives them the edge.

Leeds have had chances to secure survival before now. After a 3-0 win at Watford on April 9, they moved nine points clear of the bottom three (albeit having played more games than the sides below them). Since then, however, the Whites have struggled. A return of two points from the last 15 available has left them in the bottom three.

This has been a brilliant season for Brentford. Last year’s Championship play-off winners would have settled for a 17th-place finish this term, but they have achieved much more than that. The Bees could yet end the campaign in the top half of the table: they are two points adrift of Brighton in 10th going into gameweek 38.

Brentford will have to make do without Ethan Pinnock, Mathias Jorgensen and Saman Ghoddos, but Frank Onyeka is expected to be involved in some capacity after injury. Frank will likely stick with the 4-3-3 formation he has used of late, with Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbuemo either side of Ivan Toney. This could be Christian Eriksen’s final game for the club, with the Denmark international the subject of interest from elsewhere ahead of the summer.

Leeds will be unable to call upon the services of Tyler Roberts, Adam Forshaw, Stuart Dallas and Crysencio Summerville due to injury, while Luke Ayling and Daniel James will miss the trip to London through suspension. Patrick Bamford could be involved in some capacity, but the striker is unlikely to be fit enough to start.

Kick-off is at 4pm BST on Sunday May 22 and is being shown on Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

