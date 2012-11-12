Chelsea duo to miss Nigeria friendly in Miami

The pair were initially called up by coach Stephen Keshi but after requesting time off to deal with a personal issue and recover from a minor knock respectively, they have been given permission to miss the match, Nigerian officials confirmed on Monday.

Chelsea, however, are likely to lose the players in January when Nigeria compete at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in South Africa.

Stade Rennes defender Onyekachi Apam has also withdrawn from the squad because of injury.