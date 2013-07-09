Chelsea sign Schwarzer on a free

Schwarzer, 40, has played more than 15 years in England with Bradford City, Middlesbrough and Fulham. Last season he became the first overseas player to complete 500 Premier League appearances.

"It's a phenomenal club," Schwarzer told the Chelsea website on Tuesday. "It's one of the biggest and best clubs in the world and it's an honour to sign for Chelsea. I didn't take much convincing to come here."