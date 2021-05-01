Chelsea transfer news: Blues prepared to let Tammy Abraham leave

Chelsea could reportedly sell Tammy Abraham this summer, with a number of Premier League clubs said to be interested in the striker.

Abraham has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge under Thomas Tuchel, being left out of the matchday squad on a number of occasions even when fit, including last weekend’s FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City. He hasn't started a game since February.

According to ESPN, Aston Villa, Newcastle and West Ham are keen on the England international, who made his Chelsea debut back in 2016 after coming through the club's youth system.

Chelsea are understood to want around £40 million for Abraham, who is currently contracted until 2023.

While West Ham are still looking for a striker, with Michail Antonio their only senior out-and-out centre-forward option, Abraham may be tempted by a return to Villa, where he excelled on loan in 2018/19, scoring 26 goals in 40 games as Dean Smith’s side won promotion via the Championship play-off final.

In any case, the 23-year-old may well have to leave Chelsea in order to revive his England career. Barring an attacking injury crisis, he’s extremely unlikely to make the squad for Euro 2020, but he’ll no doubt be determined to force his way back into Gareth Southgate’s plans in the near future. The last of his six caps came in November's friendly victory against the Republic of Ireland.

Abraham has made 32 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this season, most of them under Frank Lampard, scoring 12 times.

