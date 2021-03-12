Chelsea transfer news: Kingsley Coman identified as potential replacement for Christian Pulisic

Chelsea could make a move for Kingsley Coman if Christian Pulisic leaves the club, according to reports.

The United States international has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this week.

Liverpool and Manchester United are both said to be keeping tabs on Pulisic’s situation, with the forward yet to start a Premier League match under Thomas Tuchel.

Pulisic was Chelsea’s standout performer in the final few months of last season, but injury saw him miss the start of the current campaign.

It was initially thought that Pulisic would be a regular starter under Tuchel given their pre-existing relationship from the pair’s time together at Borussia Dortmund.

But Pulisic is reportedly considering his future after a prolonged spell out of the starting XI.

Tuchel admitted after Monday’s 2-0 victory over Everton that his decision to leave Pulisic on the bench until the 90th minute was “unfair”.

"I can say nothing else but good things about him,” he said. “Maybe his biggest problem is that I know him from Dortmund and I think he started only in the cup games.

“It is my responsibility and it is a bit unfair but I know what impact he can have in the last 20 or 30 minutes.

"He was a bit unlucky in the last few games. It isn't a lack of trust or quality, it is just that he will have to be patient.”

According to the Daily Mail , Chelsea are eyeing Kingsley Coman as a potential replacement should Pulisic ask to leave.

The Bayern Munich winger is out of contract in 2023 and the Bundesliga champions could cash in on the Frenchman this summer unless he signs an extension.

However, Chelsea would likely face competition for Coman’s signature, with Manchester United and Manchester City known to be long-term admirers.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FEATURE Should referees have microphones? FFT writers make the cases for and against

RANKED The 10 most iconic football shirt sponsors ever

QUIZ! Can you name every team Manchester United and Manchester City have beaten in a final?