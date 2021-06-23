Chelsea transfer news: PSG to pip Blues and Man City to Real Madrid great Sergio Ramos

PSG are ahead of Chelsea, Manchester City and Bayern Munich in the race to sign Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos as a free agent, say reports.

The Spain defender is out of contract at the end of the month and has already announced that he will depart the Bernabeu.

Unsurprisingly, the four-time Champions League winner has a long list of suitors to choose from, but AS writes that PSG are the frontrunners.

The French club’s case is helped by having Neymar in their squad, as Ramos is a big fan of the Brazilian, as well as several Spanish-speaking players and some ex-Madrid team-mates of the 35-year-old like Keylor Navas and Angel di Maria.

The outlet reports that of the four clubs Ramos is talking to, PSG is his likeliest destination followed by Chelsea, Bayern and City in that order.

Despite Ramos' age – he turns 36 next March – there was never much doubt that Europe’s top clubs would form a queue to secure his signature.

The Spaniard, who was surprisingly left out of Luis Enrique’s Euro 2020 squad after missing much of the 2020/21 campaign through injury, is a serial winner.

As well as his European triumphs, he won five La Liga titles in Madrid and at international level, he led Spain to the World Cup and two European Championships.

He won’t come cheap, though, as most reports are in agreement that his demands are for a two-year deal worth €12 million per year. The term ‘free transfer’ can be a bit misleading sometimes.

Premier League clubs have been regularly linked with Ramos since the news of his exit broke, Manchester United among them as well as City and Chelsea, but as time goes on, a move to PSG appears ever more likely.

