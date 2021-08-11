Chelsea transfer news: Sevilla still waiting for Jules Kounde approach

Sevilla are waiting for Chelsea to step up their interest in Jules Kounde, according to reports.

The Blues are closing in on the re-signing of Romelu Lukaku, who is on the verge of returning to Stamford Bridge from Inter.

Thomas Tuchel is also seeking reinforcements in defence and has identified Kounde as his primary target.

According to Marca, Sevilla are willing to sell the Frenchman but have not yet received an offer from Chelsea.

The Spanish outlet reports that Monchi, the club's sporting director, is waiting by the phone to begin negotiations.

Sevilla were previously unwilling to sell Kounde this summer, but they are now willing to do a deal if the price is right.

The 22-year-old was one of the standout defenders in La Liga last term, as his team secured a top-four finish.

He was linked with a move to Manchester United earlier this year, but the Red Devils instead swooped for Raphael Varane.

Chelsea are now at the front of the queue for his signature, but talks have stalled in the last week or so.

That is thought to be because the Blues have focused all their efforts on the acquisition of Lukaku.

Now that the deal for the Belgian is all but done, they are expected to step up their interest in Kounde.

The Frenchman is thought to be open to a move to Stamford Bridge, but there is still plenty of work for Chelsea to do.

Sevilla value Kounde highly and are protected by the fact his contract at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan runs until 2024.

Monchi is renowned as an astute operator in the transfer market and will not be willing to sell Sevilla's prized asset for a reduced fee.

And with Chelsea set to pay £97.5m for Lukaku, it is unclear how much money is leftover for Kounde.

Tuchel, for one, will hope to see a fee agreed sooner rather than later.

