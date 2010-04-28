Chernomorets Pomorie reach Bulgarian Cup final
By app
SOFIA, April 28 (Reuters) - Goalkeeper Yanko Georgiev saved three penalties in a shootout on Wednesday to help Chernomorets Pomorie become only the second team from outside the top flight to reach a Bulgarian Cup final.
Pomorie defeated Kaliakra Kavarna 3-0 on penalties in an all-second division clash after the tie finished 1-1 following extra time.
They now play first division Beroe Stara Zagora, who beat Chavdar Etropole 1-0, in next Wednesday's final with a place in the Europa League up for grabs.
