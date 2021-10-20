Cristiano Ronaldo recommends Zinedine Zidane to Manchester United hierarchy - report

Cristiano Ronaldo has recommended Zinedine Zidane to the Manchester United board as pressure continues to build on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to reports.

The Norwegian is said to have two games to save his job after an underwhelming start to the season.

United have not won any of their last three matches in the Premier League and are already five points adrift of top spot.

They were soundly beaten by Leicester last time out and must face in-form Liverpool this weekend.

A tricky test against Atalanta in the Champions League awaits on Wednesday, as United attempt to build on their fortuitous victory over Villarreal last month.

Solskjaer has one of the strongest squads in world football at his disposal, with world-class players in several positions.

Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Ronaldo arrived in Manchester in the summer, but recent results and performances have been poor.

Solskjaer has been in the job for almost three years, yet United still do not have a clear on-field identity.

The 48-year-old's days appear to be numbered - and it seems as though Ronaldo is already thinking about potential replacements.

According to El Chiringuito, the Portugal international has recommended Zidane to the United hierarchy.

Ronaldo won three consecutive Champions Leagues under the Frenchman at Real Madrid.

Zidane has been out of work since ending his second spell in charge at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu last season.

The chance to take the reins at United would no doubt appeal to the 49-year-old, who has also been linked with the France job after the 2022 World Cup.

Interestingly, Zidane's teams at Madrid were often accused of lacking an identity and a clear style of play.

The same charge has also been levelled at Solskjaer, but the former Molde manager has yet to win a trophy as United boss.

Zidane by contrast regularly won silverware at Madrid, where he demonstrated an ability to get the best out of a team packed with individual talent.

