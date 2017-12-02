De Gea levels Premier League saves record

David de Gea levelled a Premier League record by making 14 saves as Manchester United won 3-1 at Arsenal on Saturday.

The Spain international was in inspirational form as a Jesse Lingard brace saw United narrow the gap to five points behind league leaders and rivals Manchester City ahead of next weekend's derby at Old Trafford.

De Gea reacted superbly to stop Romelu Lukaku turning into his own goal in stoppage time at the end of the first half, but even more brilliance was to come after the interval with a sensational double save.

United's goalkeeper got down sharply to his right to keep out an Alexandre Lacazette snapshot and immediately leapt up and used his right boot to block the rebound from Alexis Sanchez, who could not believe he had failed to score.

The 14 saves made by de Gea equals the record jointly held by Tim Krul, set in a game for Newcastle United against Tottenham in November 2013, and Vito Mannone - who was playing for Sunderland against Chelsea in April 2014 - since Opta began collecting data in the 2003-04 Premier League season.